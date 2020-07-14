UNSC Condemns 'In Strongest Terms' Deadly Attack on Peacekeepers in CAR - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The UN Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday that it condemns "in the strongest terms" the attack against the United Nations mission in the Central African Republic (CAR) allegedly perpetrated by the Return, Reclamation and Rehabilitation (3R) armed group that resulted in the death of one peacekeeper.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on 13 July 2020 by alleged 3R armed elements against a convoy of the Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in Gedze (Prefecture of Nana-Mambere), in the northwest of the CAR, which resulted in one Rwandan peacekeeper killed and two others injured," the statement said.

The UN Security Council noted that attacks against peacekeepers might constitute war crimes and called on the car government to swiftly investigate the attack and bring those responsible to justice.

Earlier on Tuesday, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that a UN convoy with medical and security staff went to Gedze and returned with the body of the late peacekeeper.

The other members of the MINUSCA mission who were injured in the attack are in stable condition, Dujarric added.