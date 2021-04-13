UPDATE 2 - Shooting at High School in US State of Tennessee Claims Multiple Victims, Officer - Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) A shooting at a high school in the state of Tennessee has claimed multiple victims including an officer, the Knoxville Police Department said on Monday.

"Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," police said in a statement via Twitter.

The Knoxville news Sentinel newspaper, citing its sources, said the situation is no longer "active."

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas said the school building has been secured and students who were not involved in the incident have been released to their families.

The Knoxville field officer of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said special agents have responded to the shooting at Austin-East High School to assist local law enforcement.