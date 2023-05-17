UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Czech Opposition Party SPD To Spearhead Rally Against Economic Reforms On May 24

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 12:00 AM

UPDATE - Czech Opposition Party SPD to Spearhead Rally Against Economic Reforms on May 24

MOSCOW/PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) The Czech right-wing populist party Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) plans to bring people out on May 24 to protest against the government's recently announced economic reform package, the party's leader, Tomio Okamura, said on Tuesday.

"We are preparing an anti-government demonstration in the city of Liberec on Wednesday, May 24, and in June we will gather them in other cities of the republic," Tomio told Czech news website Seznam Zpravy.

The SPD chairman has asked trade unions for help in organizing demonstrations, but they were "still hesitant," he said.

Last Thursday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala presented a package of reforms designed to curb the rising national debt and budget deficit. It includes measures to reduce government subsidies, abolish tax exemptions, and revise the VAT as well as a pension reform. Fiala expects the cut in spending to save the budget 46 billion Czech korunas ($2.1 billion).

On Monday, the leader of the Czech-Moravian Confederation of Trade Unions, Josef Stredula, responded to the announcement by threatening to take workers on strike over income cuts planned under Fiala's reform and accusing the prime minister of lying.

The CTK news agency reported on Tuesday that a number of trade unions, including the Association of Independent Unions, the trade union of transport workers DOSIA and the union representing workers of car manufacturer Skoda Auto, expressed their willingness to join the strike.

"We can only thank the government that with its measures it has made us close ranks," Roman Durco, the head of metalworkers federation KOVO, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

More than 70% of Czechs do not believe in the success of the economic reforms proposed by the government, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Median research agency on behalf of Czech Radio. Respondents most often agree that the biggest savings would be on the upkeep of the state apparatus.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Democracy Budget Car Liberec May June Government Billion

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter including invit ..

UAE President sends written letter including invitation to COP28 to President of ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mozambique which included an ..

2 minutes ago
 US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defens ..

US Will Soon Provide Significant Additional Defense Assistance to Taiwan - Penta ..

9 minutes ago
 Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners ..

Swearing-in ceremony for Sindh LG election winners on May 22

10 minutes ago
 Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Sy ..

Kirby Says Cannot Confirm Reports of US Patriot Systems Damaged in Kiev by Russi ..

10 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says in Case of Election Victory Will Cont ..

Erdogan Says in Case of Election Victory Will Continue Same Foreign Policy

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.