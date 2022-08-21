MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2022) A truck drove into the opposite lane and crashed with a passenger bus in the Russian region of Ulyanovsk on Sunday, leaving 16 people killed, the Russian ministry of the interior said.

"According to preliminary data, 14 people have died as a result of the accident and three people have been hospitalized," the statement said.

A source in the emergency services told Sputnik that 15 people died in the crash.

Ulyanovsk Governor Alexey Russkikh, said that four people, three men and a woman, have been hospitalized in critical condition and are being treated.

Local emergency services said that the causalities are believed to include citizens of Kazakhstan.

"The death toll has increased to 16," a spokesperson for the regional office of the interior ministry told journalists in a situation update later in the day, adding that there were no children among the casualties.

Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov told Sputnik that there was no preliminary data on Kazakh casualties in the crash, citing the Russian ministry for emergency situations (EMERCOM).

"According to preliminary data of the EMERCOM headquarters in the Ulyanovsk Region, there are no citizens of Kazakhstan among the casualties in the road accident in the Ulyanovsk Region," Smadiyarov said.