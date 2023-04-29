UPDATE - Sensitive Files on UK Navy Submarine Found in Pub Toilet - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) Classified documents on the UK's nuclear-powered attack submarine HMS Anson have been found in a toilet cubicle at a pub in the port town of Barrow-in-Furness, the Sun newspaper reports, citing a source.

"The pub was full of people from the docks ” military and civilian. I went into the toilet and the plans were lying on the floor of the cubicle with the lanyard ... Anyone could have found them," the source told the newspaper.

The documents appear to detail the inner workings of the HMS Anson and had "official sensitive" markings, which means they must only be shared on "genuine need to know," the report says.

However, a Royal Navy spokesman said, as quoted by Sky news, that the files are "generic training documents that carry no classified information.

"

At the same time, an investigation had been launched into the incident, the spokesman also stated.

"However, we take all security matters extremely seriously and will investigate the circumstances of their discovery," the Royal Navy spokesman said in a statement, as quoted by The Independent.

The HMS Anson submarine cost 1.3 billion Pounds ($1.6 billion) and left the shipyard this February. The vessel is armed with long-range Tomahawk land attack missiles along with Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes and can operate for 25 years without refueling thanks to its nuclear reactors.