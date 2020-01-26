UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Six Taliban Militants Killed In Airstrike In Afghanistan's Balkh Province - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 09:20 PM

UPDATE - Six Taliban Militants Killed in Airstrike in Afghanistan's Balkh Province - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Six Taliban fighters have been killed on the spot during an airstrike in the village of Buka in Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh, the MenaFN news outlet reported, citing a spokesman for the provincial military.

A Sputnik correspondent reported that the operation resulted in the deaths of seven civilians as well.

"The airstrike killed seven people in Buka village last night [Saturday] and it is said that all of them are from one family," a local source told Sputnik, adding that their bodies were brought to the Mazari Sharif provincial council as a sign of protest.

The National Security Council wrote in a statement that National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib had left for Balkh province with a senior delegation on Sunday to assess the security situation in the region.

Mohib held three different meetings on Sunday after arriving in Balkh province. He chaired a meeting of military and civilian leaders and ordered security forces to crackdown on terrorists and ensure the safety of the local population, the National Security Council said in a statement.

The advisor promised immediate action to target illegal armed and criminal groups during a meeting with elders in Balkh province's Chimtal district. Mohib also met with representatives from the National Directorate of Security in Balkh province, the National Security Council stated.

The Afghan government has long been engaged in a struggle with the Taliban movement, and various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organization (both groups banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Protest Russia Balkh Criminals Sunday Family All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai to host ‘Photographs in Dialogue UAE - 197 ..

37 minutes ago

Gargash meets French foreign official

52 minutes ago

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

1 hour ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

2 hours ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

3 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.