UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Suspicious Ball 4.9 Feet In Diameter Found On Japanese Shore - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

UPDATE - Suspicious Ball 4.9 Feet in Diameter Found on Japanese Shore - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The Japanese police have restricted access to Enshuhama Beach in the city of Hamamatsu, Japan's prefecture of Shizuoka, after a suspicious ball about 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) in diameter, believed to be made of metal, was found on the shore, media reported on Tuesday.

The ball was discovered by a local resident, who called the police at about 08.45 local time on Tuesday (23:45 GMT on Monday), Japanese broadcaster Daiichi tv reported.

The traffic in the area is being strictly regulated.

The object is currently being checked by specialists who have arrived at the scene, according to the news outlet. Moreover, photos of the balloon have been sent to the Japan Self-Defense Force and the Coast Guard, the report said.

No further information on the incident has been provided so far.

Later in the day, representatives of the Omaezaki branch of the Japanese Coast Guard told Sputnik they did not yet know what the large metal ball was.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Shizuoka Hamamatsu Japan Media TV

Recent Stories

realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphon ..

Realme is Leading the Industry with 240W Smartphone Charging Record and Offers F ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical tra ..

UAE Search and Rescue team continues practical training for Syrian Civil Defence ..

24 minutes ago
 EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply TH ..

EDGE awarded AED2.14 billion contract to supply THUNDER Precision-Guided Munitio ..

2 hours ago
 FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuania ..

FM arrives in Vilnius to hold talks with Lithuanian leadership

2 hours ago
 NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

NAB Chairman Aftab Sultan resigns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, econ ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to enhance trade, economic ties

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.