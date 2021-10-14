UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Typhoon Kompasu Leaves 30 Dead, 14 Missing In Northern Philippines

UPDATE - Typhoon Kompasu Leaves 30 Dead, 14 Missing in Northern Philippines

At least 30 people were killed and 14 others went missing as a result of typhoon Kompasu also known as Maring in the Philippines, which ravaged the country's northern island of Luzon this week, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) At least 30 people were killed and 14 others went missing as a result of typhoon Kompasu also known as Maring in the Philippines, which ravaged the country's northern island of Luzon this week, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported on Thursday.

As a result of the typhoon, 325 houses were damaged, with 89 of them destroyed beyond repair while 10 cities experienced power outages. The damage to the agricultural sector was estimated at over $21.5 million. The typhoon affected a total of 50,040 households with 194,677 residents.

Three people were reportedly injured.

The authorities are looking into reports of about 11 other deaths in the provinces of Cagayan and Benguet, as well as verifying information about three injured people and one missing in Benguet.

The typhoon has left the territory of the Philippines, but the authorities have issued warnings about the threat of further downpour. Rescuers have evacuated about 15,000 people.

Typhoon Kompasu swept through Hong Kong, where it left one person dead and another sixteen injured, before heading off to the Chinese island of Hainan.

