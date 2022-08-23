US Adds 7 China-Related Entities to Economic Blacklist Over National Security Concerns

The United States has added seven China-related entities to its economic blacklist due to national security concerns, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The United States has added seven China-related entities to its economic blacklist due to national security concerns, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.

"The Department of Commerce is amending the Export Administration Regulations (EAR) by adding seven entities under seven entries to the Entity List. These entities have been determined by the U.S. Government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States and will be listed on the Entity List under the destination of the People's Republic of China (China)," the Commerce Department said in a document scheduled to be published at the Federal Register on August 24.

The sanctions list includes China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) 9th academy 771 Research Institute, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) 9th Academy 772 Research Institute, China Academy of Space Technology 502 Research Institute, China Academy of Space Technology 513 Research Institute, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 43 Research Institute, China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 58 Research Institute, and Zhuhai Orbita Control Systems.

They are accused of acquiring and attempting to acquire US-origin items in support of China's military modernization efforts.