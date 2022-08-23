UrduPoint.com

US Air Force Servicewoman Arrested In Italy For Drunk Driving Killing Of Teen - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2022 | 07:19 PM

US Air Force Servicewoman Arrested in Italy for Drunk Driving Killing of Teen - Reports

A 20-year-old US Air Force servicewoman posted at the Aviano base in northern Italy was arrested for killing a 15-year-old boy while driving home drunk near Pordenone, ANSA reported

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) A 20-year-old US Air Force servicewoman posted at the Aviano base in northern Italy was arrested for killing a 15-year-old boy while driving home drunk near Pordenone, ANSA reported.

Julia Bravo's blood level was reportedly four times the legal limit when she hit Giovanni Zanier while driving home at 2:30 a.

m. on Sunday after a night out. Two friends walking with him were not injured.

Bravo has been placed under house arrest and charged with vehicular homicide.

On Tuesday, Zanier's mother Barbara Scandella said that Bravo must be tried in Italy, rather than in the United States, where US citizens who have committed crimes abroad are usually tried.

Related Topics

Injured Italy United States Sunday Blood

Recent Stories

Record 1,295 Migrants Cross English Channel in Sma ..

Record 1,295 Migrants Cross English Channel in Small Boats in 1 Day - Defense Mi ..

24 seconds ago
 Wasay reiterates commitment to provide housing fac ..

Wasay reiterates commitment to provide housing facility to govt employees

2 minutes ago
 Islamic Relief on ground to help flood victims in ..

Islamic Relief on ground to help flood victims in Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 BZU Vice Chancellor pays visits to Pathology Deptt ..

BZU Vice Chancellor pays visits to Pathology Deptt

2 minutes ago
 Top Polish Fertilizer Producer Partially Suspends ..

Top Polish Fertilizer Producer Partially Suspends Production Due to High Gas Pri ..

2 minutes ago
 KATI announces Rs.5 mil for relief activities in B ..

KATI announces Rs.5 mil for relief activities in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.