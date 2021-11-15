UrduPoint.com

US Air Lease Signs Letter Of Intent For 111 Airbus Aircraft: Statement

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 06:50 PM

US Air Lease signs letter of intent for 111 Airbus aircraft: statement

US company Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a letter of intent to purchase 111 Airbus aircraft, the European plane-maker said in a statement on Monday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :US company Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a letter of intent to purchase 111 Airbus aircraft, the European plane-maker said in a statement on Monday.

"The agreement is for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and includes seven A350Fs," Airbus said, adding that the order will be finalised in the coming months.

Related Topics

Company Agreement

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Monte ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Minister of Interior of Montenegro at Expo 2020 Dubai

26 minutes ago
 Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by st ..

Fawad calls for curbing fake news tendencies by stringent legislation

29 minutes ago
 Belgium Renews Support to Ukraine Amid Alleged Rus ..

Belgium Renews Support to Ukraine Amid Alleged Russian Military Operations Near ..

3 minutes ago
 Provision of basic health facilities, top priority ..

Provision of basic health facilities, top priority: DC

4 minutes ago
 RT France Journalists, Detained in Poland, Brought ..

RT France Journalists, Detained in Poland, Brought to Court - Police

4 minutes ago
 The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pr ..

The Future of Flash Charging – How OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G’s SUPERVOOC 2.0 Technol ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.