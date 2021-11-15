US Air Lease signs letter of intent for 111 Airbus aircraft: statement

US company Air Lease Corporation (ALC) has signed a letter of intent to purchase 111 Airbus aircraft, the European plane-maker said in a statement on Monday

"The agreement is for 25 A220-300s, 55 A321neos, 20 A321XLRs, four A330neos and includes seven A350Fs," Airbus said, adding that the order will be finalised in the coming months.