UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Allegations Of Cuba Human Trafficking Dishonest, Offensive - Envoy To UN

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

US Allegations of Cuba Human Trafficking Dishonest, Offensive - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The new report by the US State Department alleging that Havana has profited from exploiting its citizens through forced labor abroad is dishonest ans represents offense to Cuba's health workers, Cuban Ambassador to the United Nations Pedro Luis Pedroso Cuesta told Sputnik.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented a report claiming that Cuba, among other nations, does not do enough to combat trafficking in persons. In particular, the report accused Cuba of running forced labor export programs, specifically its foreign medical missions program.

"State Secretary Blinken's trafficking in persons allegations [versus] Cuba are a new repeated chapter of aggression against our people. It is also a dishonest and an offense to Cuba's health staff," Pedroso said. "They are a brazen repetition of the lies fabricated under the Trump administration to justify the aggression.

They are evidence of political corruption."

The former administration of US President Donald Trump has previously raised the labor export programs issue. The allegations were repeatedly refuted by Cuba, which has sent 57 medical teams to support 40 countries during the coronavirus pandemic.

The inclusion of Cuba in the annual "Trafficking in Persons Report" and placing it in Tier 3 - the worst category - could lead to the introduction of new sanctions and restrictions on access to international assistance.

Afghanistan, Algeria, China, Comoros, Cuba, Eritrea, Guinea Bissau, Iran, Malaysia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan, Syria, Turkmenistan and Venezuela are also classified under Tier 3 in this year's State Department report.

Related Topics

Corruption United Nations Syria Iran Russia China Trump Havana Bissau Lead Eritrea Algeria Myanmar Turkmenistan Comoros Sudan North Korea Cuba Guinea Malaysia Venezuela From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

43 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

1 hour ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.