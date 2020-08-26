US Allocates $1Bln for 12 Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Computing Centers- Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $1 billion in awards for to set up 12 new artificial intelligence and quantum information science research institutes throughout the United States, according to a DOE press release on Wednesday.

"The $1 billion will go towards NSF-led AI Research Institutes and DOE QIS Research Centers over five years, establishing 12 multi-disciplinary and multi-institutional national hubs for research and workforce development in these critical emerging technologies. Together, the institutes will spur cutting edge innovation, support regional economic growth, and advance American leadership in these critical industries of the future," the release said.

The package includes $140 in awards to the NSF and additional agencies, including the Department of Agriculture, for seven AI research institutes over five years, plus an additional $300 million to be allocated next summer, the release said. Leading universities will host the AI institutes.

To establish the Quantum Computing Research Centers, DOE will award $625 million over five years to the Department's Argonne, Brookhaven, Fermi, Oak Ridge and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratories, subject to congressional appropriations, the release said.

An additional $340 million for quantum computing expected from the private sector and academia, the release added.