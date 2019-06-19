UrduPoint.com
US Allows Iraq To Import Iranian Gas, Electricity For 4 Months Without Sanctions - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:18 AM

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity for 4 Months Without Sanctions - Reports

Iraq will be allowed to keep importing natural gas and electricity from Iran until October without risking US sanctions, a waiver intended to protect the government in Baghdad from a repeat of unrest last summer when the demand for air-conditioning and fans outstripped the power grid's capacity to keep them running, media reported on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Iraq will be allowed to keep importing natural gas and electricity from Iran until October without risking US sanctions, a waiver intended to protect the government in Baghdad from a repeat of unrest last summer when the demand for air-conditioning and fans outstripped the power grid's capacity to keep them running, media reported on Tuesday.

The United States has granted a 120-day waiver to allow Iraq to pay for electricity imports from Iran, a State Department official was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying.

The official explained that the United States continues to work with Iraq to end its dependence on Iranian natural gas and electricity and increase its energy independence.

Iraq relies on Iranian natural gas for nearly half its electricity needs, which spike when summer temperatures soar above 120 degrees Fahrenheit throughout much of the country.

Last year's unrest culminated in protesters torching the offices of Iraqi political parties and the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Basra. The turmoil dashed former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's hopes of re-election.

This year, scattered protests have broken out in southern parts of Iraq after soaring temperatures affected the power supply, the report said. A traffic policeman died over the weekend from a heart attack attributed to the intense heat.

A key condition for the allowance is that Iraq must pay for Iranian energy without using US Dollars, with critics warning Iran could import goods through Iraq, make payments with energy, after which Iraq could reimburse sellers with dollars, according to the report.

