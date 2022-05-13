UrduPoint.com

US Army Orders More Javelin Missiles For Latvia, Norway, Albania Thailand - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) The Raytheon and Lockheed Martin Javelin joint venture has won a more than $71.4 million US Army modification contract to manufacture more Javelin anti-tank missile systems, the US Defense Department said.

"Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin JV (Joint Venture) (in) Tucson, Arizona was awarded a $71,412,090 modification ...

contract for the Javelin Missile System," the Defense Department said in a press release on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Tucson in the US state of Arizona, with an estimated completion date of February 28, 2025, the release added.

Fiscal 2022 missile procurement Army funds and Foreign Military Sales to the nations of Thailand, Norway, Albania and Latvia funds in the amount of $71,412,090 were obligated at the time of the award, according to the release.

