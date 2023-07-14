US Authorities Take Into Custody Suspect in Murders Committed 2 Decades Ago - Reports

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 08:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The US authorities took into custody a person who is suspected of a series of murders that happened in Long Island, New York, nearly two decades ago, CNN reported on Friday, citing two law enforcement officials.

This is the first arrest in the case that has remained unresolved for about two decades, the report said.

During that time, at least ten sets of human remains were discovered at Gilgo Beach and surrounding areas, the report said.

The first victim, whose body was found in 2010, was identified as Shannan Gilbert, a 23-year-old woman from Jersey City, New Jersey, the report said.

The police also discovered ten sets of human remains in two neighboring Long Island counties, the report said.

In particular, the authorities found the remains of four women in the bushes near the ocean as well as those of a small girl, a woman and an Asian man in Gilgo Beach and in Nassau County, about 40 miles east of New York City.

In 2020, law enforcement found a belt with initials that, as they suggested, the suspect may have been handled, the report said.

The police expected to announce the update on the investigation later on Friday, the report added.

