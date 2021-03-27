US Awards $2.7Bln Precision Rocket System Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) US defense contractor Lockheed Martin won a contract worth more than $2.7 billion for guided rocket systems and associated equipment and support, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $2,765,714,054 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee and firm-fixed-price) contract for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS) Alternative Warhead rocket pods, GMLRS Unitary Warhead rocket pods, Low-Cost Reduced Range Practice rocket pods, cybersecurity services, integrated product support and other services," the release said Friday.

Order completion date is October of 2024, the release added.