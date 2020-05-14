UrduPoint.com
US Awards Boeing $2.6Bln In Cruise Missile Contracts - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US aerospace giant Boeing won two cruise missile contracts worth over $2.6 billion combined to support foreign military sales to Saudi Arabia and six other countries, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"The Boeing Company [of] St. Louis, Missouri is awarded a $1,971,754,089... contract to provide non-recurring engineering associated with the Stand-off Land Attack Missile - Expanded Response (SLAM ER) obsolescence redesign effort as well as the production and delivery of 650 SLAM ER missiles in support of the government of Saudi Arabia," the release said on Wednesday.

Boeing also won $656 million to provide 467 Harpoon anti-ship missiles to Japan, India, South Korea, Qatar, Brazil and The Netherlands, the release added.

The AGM-84H/K SLAM-ER (Standoff Land Attack Missile-Expanded Response) is an advanced stand off precision-guided, air-launched cruise missile. The Harpoon is an all-weather, over-the-horizon, anti-ship missile.

