Published July 29, 2023 | 03:10 AM

US Awards Lockheed $44.3Mln for Early Production of Precision Missile - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Lockheed Martin has received a more than $44 million US Army contract for early operational production for the Precision Strike Missile, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation (of) Grand Prairie, Texas was awarded a $44,301,149 modification...

contract for early operational production for the Precision Strike Missile," the release said on Friday.

Work on the program will be performed in Grand Prairie in the US state of Texas over the next 21 months with an estimated completion date of April 28, 2025, the Defense Department said.

The Army Contracting Command at Redstone Arsenal in the US state of Alabama will oversee the program, the Defense Department said.

