US Awards Lockheed Martin $4.8Bln GMLRS Contract

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) The Pentagon said it awarded aerospace giant Lockheed Martin a contract worth almost $4.8 billion for Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS), the munitions fired by the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) the United States provides to Ukraine.

"Lockheed Martin Corporation, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $4,791,431,928 modification to contract W31P4Q-23-D-0003 for Lots 18 and 19 for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System," the release said on Thursday.

Work locations and funding will be determined with each order with an estimated completion date of October 30, 2026, the release added.

Lockheed Martin has reportedly struggled to make and deliver military aid such as the GMLRS on time to Ukraine and for refilling US stockpiles. Lockheed Martin said sales of the GMLRS, fell in the latest quarter from a year ago, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Earlier in April, the Pentagon said it awarded a $215 million contract to Aerojet Rocketdyne to expand and modernize the production of GMLRS munitions, Javelins and Stingers for Ukraine.