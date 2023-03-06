UrduPoint.com

US Boeing 737 Makes Emergency Landing In Cuba - Authorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2023 | 10:40 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A Boeing 737 plane of US low-cost airline Southwest Airlines with a failed engine made an emergency landing after takeoff at Havana Airport, the Cuban civil aviation authority CACSA said.

"A Southwest Boeing 737 plane (SWA 3923) departing for Fort Lauderdale (in Florida) detected an engine failure during takeoff today at 12:05 (17:05 GMT) at Jose Marti International Airport.

In line with established procedure it was authorized to land at the airport in Havana. Passengers have been evacuated, their condition is satisfactory. Causes of the incident are being clarified," CACSA wrote on social media on Sunday

Media reported that the plane had engine problems after hitting birds while taking off.

The Boeing 737 was carrying 147 passengers and six crew members as well, according to Southwest Airlines.

Jose Marti International Airport announced no changes in its operation following the incident.

