US Calls On China To Let Activist Visit America After Wife's Death - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2022) The Biden administration has called on the government of China to allow veteran human rights activist Guo Feixiong to travel to the United States and meet with his children there following the death of his wife, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"We call on the PRC (People's Republic of China) to immediately grant Guo humanitarian relief and allow his travel to the United States to be reunited with his children and grieve the passing of his wife," Price said in a statement.

Guo was detained in January 2021 when he attempted to board a plane from Shanghai to the United States and is currently being held incommunicado, Price added.

Price said Chinese authorities have subjected the human righs defender to years of mistreatment and denied foreign travel for his peaceful advocacy.

