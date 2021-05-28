US calls on Myanmar to free detained American journalist

The United States on Friday called on Myanmar's military regime to release the American editor of a news outlet based in the coup-hit country who was detained earlier this week as he attempted to board a flight

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The United States on Friday called on Myanmar's military regime to release the American editor of a news outlet based in the coup-hit country who was detained earlier this week as he attempted to board a flight.

"We are deeply concerned over the detention of US citizen Daniel Fenster, who was working as a journalist, in Burma," a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have pressed the military regime to release him immediately and will continue to do so until he is allowed to return home safely to his family."fff/sst/ft