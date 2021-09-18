US Capitol Police Chief Warns of Violence at Rally Supporting Those Charged in Jan. 6 Riot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger confirmed on Friday that there have been threats of violence related to the rally planned in Washington this weekend to support the individuals charged in connection to the January 6 riot.

"We are planning for a safe event tomorrow but there have been threats of violence associated with the events for tomorrow and we have a strong plan in place to ensure that it remains peaceful, and if violence does occur, that we can stop it as quickly as possible," Manger said during a press conference.

Manger said they cannot confirm if the threats of violence are credible but emphasized they will not take any chances in the wake of the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

He added that law enforcement has plans in place to prevent clashes between the "Justice for J6" protesters and counter-protesters who will hold a demonstration in Washington on Saturday as well.

Some 700 individuals are expected to participate in Saturday's "Justice for J6" rally, Manger said, adding that he is not aware if any elected officials will attend the event.

Manger said National Guardsmen will be available to support law enforcement efforts to secure the area at the Capitol building if needed.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon confirmed that it was responding to a Capitol Police request and deploying 100 National Guard troops to assist in securing the Capitol complex.