US Collector Donates Painting By Sister Of Nicholas II To Russia's Tsarskoye Selo - Museum

Sat 20th November 2021 | 01:00 AM

ST PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2021) Russian state museum complex Tsarskoye Selo received as a gift a watercolor painting by Grand Duchess Olga Alexandrovna, the youngest sister of Nicholas II, the last Emperor of Russia, from a private US collector, the press office of the museum complex said in a statement published on Friday clarifying that the giver chose to remain anonymous.

Grand Duchess Olga Alexandrovna spent her childhood and youth in the imperial palace in Gatchina in the vicinity of St. Petersburg, where she began to paint in early childhood learning from the best Russian artists such as Kirill Lemokh, Konstantin Makovsky and Sergey Vinogradov.

Her favorite genres were still life and landscape.

The watercolors artwork "Cyclamens" donated to the museum depicts pink cyclamen flowers against the background of a spruce forest.

It was created by Olga Alexandrovna during her residency in Canada, according to the statement.

In 1948, the family of the Grand Duchess moved to Canada from Denmark where she spent over 20 years after escaping revolutionary Russia in 1920. The Grand Duchess acquired a house and small farm in Campbellville near Toronto. The creation of watercolor paintings became one of the Primary sources of the family's livelihood in Canada.

Located just outside St.Petersburg, the Tsarskoye Selo ensemble of parks and palaces is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Russia.

