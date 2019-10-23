UrduPoint.com
US Commits $1.2Bln To Clean Oceans, Support Marine Exploration - State Department

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 10:25 PM

US Commits $1.2Bln to Clean Oceans, Support Marine Exploration - State Department

The US government will invest more than $1 billion in 23 programs to clean the world's oceans and support marine science and exploration, the State Department said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) The US government will invest more than $1 billion in 23 programs to clean the world's oceans and support marine science and exploration, the State Department said on Wednesday.

"Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Keith Krach announced at the Our Ocean Conference in Oslo, Norway today the United States' 23 new commitments valued at 1.

21 billion Dollars to promote sustainable fisheries; combat marine debris; and support marine science, observation, and exploration," the department said in a press release.

Krach also told the conference that the United States remained committed to working with partners to support a healthy ocean and a sustainable blue economy.

The United States to date has made 113 commitments valued at more than $4.3 billion to sustainable maritime economic initiatives, the release added.

