WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States has denounced the move by the Kosovo Albanian authorities to access municipal buildings in the north of the province against the advice of Washington and Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States strongly condemns the actions by the government of Kosovo to access municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo by force, actions it took against the advice of the United States and Kosovo's European partners," Blinken said. "These actions have sharply and unnecessarily escalated tensions, undermining our efforts to help normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia and will have consequences for our bilateral relations with Kosovo.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has brought the Serbian military to a state of maximum alert due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the Vecernje novosti newspaper reported earlier on Friday.

The move came in response to the Kosovo authorities' attempt to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province after the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies that were boycotted by the Serbs, the report said.

"We call on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to reverse course and on all sides to refrain from any further actions that will inflame tensions and promote conflict," Blinken said.