UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Kosovo's Actions To Access Buildings In North Against Advice - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2023 | 10:58 PM

US Condemns Kosovo's Actions to Access Buildings in North Against Advice - Blinken

The United States has denounced the move by the Kosovo Albanian authorities to access municipal buildings in the north of the province against the advice of Washington and Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) The United States has denounced the move by the Kosovo Albanian authorities to access municipal buildings in the north of the province against the advice of Washington and Brussels, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Friday.

"The United States strongly condemns the actions by the government of Kosovo to access municipal buildings in the north of Kosovo by force, actions it took against the advice of the United States and Kosovo's European partners," Blinken said. "These actions have sharply and unnecessarily escalated tensions, undermining our efforts to help normalize relations between Kosovo and Serbia and will have consequences for our bilateral relations with Kosovo.

"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has brought the Serbian military to a state of maximum alert due to the situation in Kosovo and Metohija, the Vecernje novosti newspaper reported earlier on Friday.

The move came in response to the Kosovo authorities' attempt to appoint Albanians as mayors in the north of the province after the April 23 elections for local self-government bodies that were boycotted by the Serbs, the report said.

"We call on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to reverse course and on all sides to refrain from any further actions that will inflame tensions and promote conflict," Blinken said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Washington Brussels Alert United States Serbia Albanian April All From Government

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt committed to expedited developmen ..

Balochistan govt committed to expedited development projects

6 minutes ago
 US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin of End ..

US Debt Sustainable, Has Significant Margin of Endurance - IMF Chief

6 minutes ago
 Russian Ivan Khurs Ship Arrives in Sevastopol to R ..

Russian Ivan Khurs Ship Arrives in Sevastopol to Replenish Supplies - Defense Mi ..

2 minutes ago
 'Grow food, not tobacco', UN health agency urges f ..

'Grow food, not tobacco', UN health agency urges farmers

2 minutes ago
 IMF Sees US Inflation Remaining Above Fed's 2% Tar ..

IMF Sees US Inflation Remaining Above Fed's 2% Target in 2023, Next Year - Georg ..

2 minutes ago
 IMF Sees Need for US to Do More to Lower Public De ..

IMF Sees Need for US to Do More to Lower Public Debt Level - Georgieva

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.