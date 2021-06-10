The United States has denounced Nigeria's decision to discontinue Twitter and the its threats to detain users of the social media platform, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The United States has denounced Nigeria's decision to discontinue Twitter and the its threats to detain users of the social media platform, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Thursday.

"The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter," Price said. "The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter."