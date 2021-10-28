UrduPoint.com

US Congress Needs To Clarify Public Broadcaster Protection From Political Meddling - GAO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Congress Needs to Clarify Public Broadcaster Protection From Political Meddling - GAO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Congress should act to protect public broadcasters in six networks overseen by the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) from political meddling, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report on Wednesday.

"According to USAGM, the firewall protecting the networks' independence is central to the credibility and effectiveness of USAGM's networks," the report said. "However, the parameters of the firewall are not specifically laid out in legislation."

GAO said in the report the delineation of what is and is not permissible under the firewall may help ensure the professional independence and integrity of the agency and its networks.

"Network and USAGM officials said that previous members of USAGM leadership took several actions that did not align with USAGM's firewall principles. According to USAGM, the firewall protecting the networks' independence is central to the credibility and effectiveness of USAGM's networks," the report added.

Amendments to legislation have affected USAGM's governing authorities and organizational structure by shifting authority from a bipartisan board to a CEO, with advice from an Advisory Board, according to the report.

Related Topics

Gao Independence May Congress Media From Government

Recent Stories

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure mo ..

MBRSC announces completion of MBZ-SAT structure model and initial tests

1 hour ago
 King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Duba ..

King Letsie III attends Lesotho’s Expo 2020 Dubai National Day

1 hour ago
 MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

MBRSC picks SpaceX for MBZ-SAT launch

2 hours ago
 Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event ou ..

Expo Dubai to host 1st Giro d&#039;Italia event outside Europe

2 hours ago
 India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes sh ..

India’s $ 2.66 billion development bank takes shape

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King Hamad of Bahrain

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.