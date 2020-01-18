US Court Dismiss Youth Climate Change Case Against Government - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) A panel of US judges overturned a ruling that accused the Federal government of harming plaintiffs by continuing to subsidize and permit the use of fossil fuels, court documents revealed on Friday.

"The panel reversed the district court's interlocutory orders in an action brought by an environmental organization and individual plaintiffs against the federal government, alleging climate-change related injuries to the plaintiffs caused by the federal government continuing to 'permit, authorize, and subsidize' fossil fuel; and remanded to the district court with instructions to dismiss for lack of Article III standing," the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals said.

The issues involved needed to be resolved by other departments or agencies of the federal government, they said.

Some of the plaintiffs in the case claimed psychological harm and worsened medical conditions from the widespread use of fossil fuels and had sought a legal injunction ordering the federal government to phase out fossil fuel emissions and reduce excess atmospheric carbon dioxide, the judges noted.