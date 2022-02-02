UrduPoint.com

US Democratic Senator Lujan Undergoes Brain Surgery After Suffering Stroke - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2022 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) US Senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico has undergone decompressive surgery to ease swelling in his brain after suffering a stroke, his office announced in a press release.

"Early Thursday morning, Senator Lujan began experiencing dizziness and fatigue. Senator Lujan was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance," the senator's chief of staff Carlos Sanchez said in a statement Tuesday. "As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling."

Lujan's hospitalization affects the balance of power in the US Senate, which the Democrats barely control.

Although the 100-seat US Senate is currently split evenly along party lines, the Democrats have an edge because Vice President Kamala Harris represents the tie-breaking vote, if needed, in her role as Senate President.

Hence, the loss of Lujan's single vote threatens continued Democratic control of the upper chamber.

However, if Lujan were to die or be forced to retire from the Senate, New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is also a Democrat and would appoint an interim senator from the same party preserving control of the Senate.

