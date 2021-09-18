UrduPoint.com

US Deputy State Secretary, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Boosting Bilateral - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Deputy State Secretary, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Boosting Bilateral - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and her Turkish counterpart Sedat Onal have discussed boosting enhancing ties during a meeting earlier in the day, Spokesperson Ned price revealed in a readout on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal as part of the 2021 U.

S-Turkey High-Level Political Dialogue," Price said. "They discussed the strength of the U.S.-Turkey relationship and opportunities to deepen cooperation bilaterally and as NATO Allies to address areas of mutual concern."

Following the meeting, Under Secretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland and the Turkish delegation discussed Afghanistan, Syria, and Libya among other regional matters, Price added.

