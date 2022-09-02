UrduPoint.com

US Did Not Address Russia On Issue Of Americans Captured In Ukraine - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 06:55 PM

The United States did not turn to Russia on the issue of the Americans taken prisoner in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The United States did not turn to Russia on the issue of the Americans taken prisoner in Ukraine, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"No, there were no such requests from the Americans (to return mercenaries captured in Ukraine to the United States) on the foreign ministry's track.

There were certain situations when we exchanged various kinds of information with them about where certain US citizens could be located," Ryabkov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

