US District Attorney Seeks Jury For Probe Into Trump's Alleged Election Meddling Attempt

Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2022 | 12:05 AM

Fani Willis, a district attorney in the US state of Georgia, is requesting a grand jury to help in her investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election results, according to a request filed on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) Fani Willis, a district attorney in the US state of Georgia, is requesting a grand jury to help in her investigation into former President Donald Trump's alleged attempt to interfere in the state's 2020 presidential election results, according to a request filed on Thursday.

"I am hereby requesting, as the elected District Attorney for Fulton County... that a special purpose grand jury be impaneled for the purpose of investigating the facts and circumstances relating directly or indirectly to possible attempts to disrupt the lawful administration of the 2020 elections in the State of Georgia," Willis said in a letter to Fulton County Judge Christopher Brasher.

Willis said her office has made multiple attempts to interview witnesses and gather evidence related to the investigation, however, a significant number of witnesses have refused to cooperate.

A grand jury will not have the authority to issue an indictment but may provide recommendations related to criminal prosecution if it deems it necessary, she said.

Willis also requested a judge to oversee the jury's investigation, if one is approved.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office opened a probe last February into allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the state election results in 2020. The probe originated after reports claimed Trump called and urged Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to find votes to reverse then-Democratic candidate Joe Biden's victory in the state.

Trump has repeatedly said he considered the 2020 presidential election results in several US states to be fraudulent, robbing him of election victory, and has been a subject of a political witch hunt as a result of his efforts to prove election and voter fraud.

