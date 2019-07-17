UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Diverts $40Mln In Central America Humanitarian Aid To Venezuelan Opposition - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:16 PM

US Diverts $40Mln in Central America Humanitarian Aid to Venezuelan Opposition - Reports

US President Donald Trump's administration intends to divert over $40 million in humanitarian aid for poverty-stricken Central America, frozen over the nations' failure to curb the inflow of migrants to the United States

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump's administration intends to divert over $40 million in humanitarian aid for poverty-stricken Central America, frozen over the nations' failure to curb the inflow of migrants to the United States, to the Venezuelan opposition, the Los Angeles Times newspaper reported, citing government internal memos.

According to a notification to the Congress from the US Agency for International Development, cited by the media outlet on Tuesday, the decision was made in response to an "exigent" crisis directly affecting US national interests.

The funds, the memo says, will be used to cover expenses for salaries, airfare, "good governance" training, information campaigns and other "democracy-building" projects of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and his team.

Citing an unnamed official, the newspaper specified that last year's US threat to stop providing financial assistance to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador concerned a total of $370 million in aid allocated in 2018.

The $41.9 million in question is the first tranche of the funds to be redirected.

"What they are doing is essentially taking the money that would help poor Central American children and giving it to pay the salaries of Guaido and his officials and employees," the congressional aide with the knowledge of the situation told the newspaper.

Venezuela has been suffering from an acute political crisis since January, when US-backed opposition leader and head of National Assembly Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust incumbent leader Nicolas Maduro.

The United States and its allies, including a number of EU nations, have swiftly recognized Guaido, while Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey among others voiced their support for Maduro as the country's only legitimate president. Maduro, in turn, has called Guaido a US puppet and accused Washington of orchestrating a coup to push through a change of government and take over Venezuelan natural resources.

Related Topics

National Assembly Poor Russia Turkey China Washington Trump Los Angeles Guatemala El Salvador Bolivia United States Cuba Honduras Money January Congress 2018 Media From Government Million Opposition

Recent Stories

PASSD to establish Khokas, tea shops,newspapers st ..

30 seconds ago

Russia's New Piranha Submarine to Be Equipped With ..

31 seconds ago

'Relief operation center' set up for victims of Ne ..

35 seconds ago

Decision taken to build a trauma centre in Samli S ..

2 minutes ago

Sudan protesters, army rulers ink power sharing de ..

2 minutes ago

Higher education's students to get admissions in A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.