US Does Not Expect Arctic To Become Conflict Zone, Eyes Russian Buildup - NORTHCOM Chief

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The United States does not expect the Arctic to become a potential hotspot for conflict like the South China Sea but keeps a close eye on Russia's buildup, US Northern Command (NORTHCOM) Commander Gen. Terrence O'Shaughnessy said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

"I don't necessarily see the Arctic sparking like a South China Sea that could spark into a conflict," O'Shaughnessy said at the event on Monday.

O'Shaughnessy said that much of Russia's recent buildup in the Arctic has to do with the region's importance for Moscow's GDP. However, he said that some of Russia's activities go beyond that and present a potential threat to the United States.

"We have to question is that a threat to us. And my assessment is, yes, so we have to make sure we have the ability to operate there," he said.

In June, the US Department of Defense published a report in which it prioritized a strategic approach to the Arctic to counter China and Russia's "competitive edge" in the Arctic region.

The United States will soon have a persistent year-round presence in the Arctic region once its new polar ice breakers are in service, National Security Adviser John Bolton said during a speech at the Coast Guard academy graduation ceremony on May 22.

Bolton added that the Coast Guard would help the United States challenge growing Russian military influence in the Arctic and push back against China's illegitimate claim to near Arctic status.

Russia has recently been stepping up its military, trade and exploration activities in the Arctic, building transport and energy infrastructure and developing the Northern Sea Route as part of Arctic's Northern Passage that links Europe and Asia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said Moscow's actions in the Arctic do not threaten anyone, noting that Russia only acts to ensure sufficient capabilities for defense.

