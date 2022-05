US Embassy in Havana Restarts Immigrant Visa Processing - State Dept. Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The US Embassy in Havana is starting to process a limited number of immigrant visas for Cubans, US Assistant Secretary for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols said in a statement.

The US embassy in Cuba diminished some services in 2017 over concerns of the so-called Havana syndrome attacks.

"We are pleased that our limited restart of immigrant visa processing in Havana has begun well," Nichols wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. "We look forward in the future to processing many more immigrant visas and continuing to expand our consular services in Havana."