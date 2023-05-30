UrduPoint.com

US Envoy For Horn Of Africa To Visit Djibouti, Ethiopia - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2023 | 06:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer will embark on a visit to Djibouti and Ethiopia on May 31 to discuss security and other regional issues, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA) Ambassador Mike Hammer will travel May 31 - June 6 to Djibouti and Ethiopia. In Djibouti, Ambassador Hammer will participate in the East Africa Security Forum hosted by the United States Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) to coordinate efforts on crisis response, and countering security threats," the State Department said in a statement.

The official will also meet with Djiboutian government officials to discuss bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

In Ethiopia, Hammer will discuss the November 2, 2022 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement with African Union officials. He also will meet with Ethiopian government officials in Addis Ababa and with the Tigray interim regional administration in Mekele, the statement added.

