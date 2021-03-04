UrduPoint.com
US Envoy Khalilzad Wrapped Up 3 Days Of 'Productive' Talks In Kabul - State Department

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 01:30 AM

US Envoy Khalilzad Wrapped Up 3 Days of 'Productive' Talks in Kabul - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad conducted productive discussions during his visit to Kabul, State Department spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Wednesday.

Khalilzad held talks in Kabul with top officials in Afghanistan and is expected to meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar this week as the Biden administration mulls delaying the US troop exit beyond the May 1 deadline stipulated in last February's Doha pact.

A Taliban negotiator last month said the insurgents will kill any Americans that are still in Afghanistan after the deadline.

"Ambassador Khalilzad and his team wrapped up today three days of productive consultations with government officials in Kabul," Price said.

