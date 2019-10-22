WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and his European counterparts in a joint statement on Monday condemned Turkey's military operation in northeast Syria.

"We, the chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the European Parliament and the House of Representatives of the United States of America, jointly condemn in the strongest terms the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria," the statement said.