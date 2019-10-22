UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, European Lawmakers Condemn Turkey's Offensive In Northeast Syria - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 12:10 AM

US, European Lawmakers Condemn Turkey's Offensive in Northeast Syria - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel and his European counterparts in a joint statement on Monday condemned Turkey's military operation in northeast Syria.

"We, the chairs of the Foreign Affairs Committees of the Parliaments of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the European Parliament and the House of Representatives of the United States of America, jointly condemn in the strongest terms the Turkish military offensive in northeastern Syria," the statement said.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey Parliament France Germany United Kingdom United States

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai an opportunity for region to make ..

13 minutes ago

EPA networks with publishers from Latin America an ..

28 minutes ago

World's loudest bird sings heart out in pursuit of ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives ICA team

43 minutes ago

US Awards $85.3Mln in Grants to Combat Violence in ..

11 minutes ago

Indians asked to share claimed targeted locations ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.