US Government Provides Puerto Rico $13Bln to Help Rebuild Electrical Grid - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The Trump administration will provide Puerto Rico with nearly $13 billion to help rebuild the US territory's electrical grid and to support its education system, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

"Under the leadership of President Trump, FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Administration] will award almost $13 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico's electrical grid system and spur recovery of the territory's education system - the largest obligations of funding ever awarded," the release said.

Roughly $9.6 billion will be used to repair and replace thousands of miles of electrical transmission and distribution lines, electrical substations, power generation systems and office buildings, the release said.

A total of $2 billion will be used to restore schools and other educations facilities in the territory, the release added.

The US Federal government has provided Puerto Rico with about $26 billion to date to help the territory recover from damages caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, the release noted.

An independent study conducted by the George Washington University Milken Institute school of Public Health concluded that Hurricane Maria caused the deaths of 2,975 people in Puerto Rico between September 2017 and February 2018.

