US Hints At Military Response To Saudi Attacks As Oil Prices Surge

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:38 PM

US hints at military response to Saudi attacks as oil prices surge

Oil prices made their biggest jump since the Gulf War on Monday after President Donald Trump warned that the US was "locked and loaded" to respond to attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure that Washington blamed on Iran

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Oil prices made their biggest jump since the Gulf War on Monday after President Donald Trump warned that the US was "locked and loaded" to respond to attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure that Washington blamed on Iran.

It is the first time the president has hinted at a potential American military response to the drone attacks, which slashed Saudi oil production by half and led both the kingdom and the United States to announce they may tap their strategic reserves.

"Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked.

There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!" Trump tweeted.

China on Monday urged the US and Iran to "exercise restraint... in the absence of a conclusive investigation or verdict".

The Huthi rebels in Yemen, where a coalition is bogged down in afive-year war, claimed Saturday's strikes on two plants owned by state energygiant Aramco.

More Stories From World

