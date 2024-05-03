(@FahadShabbir)

President Asif Ali Zardari, in light of the Supreme Court's March 22, 2024 judgement, on Friday approved the issuance of retirement notification of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, on attaining the age of superannuation, i.e., with effect from June 30, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) President Asif Ali Zardari, in light of the Supreme Court's March 22, 2024 judgement, on Friday approved the issuance of retirement notification of Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, on attaining the age of superannuation, i.e., with effect from June 30, 2021.

The president approved the issuance of retirement notification under Article 195 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

He also approved the withdrawal of the Law and Justice Division’s notification, dated October 11, 2018, regarding Justice Siddiqui’s removal as Judge, Islamabad High Court.

Earlier, Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui had been removed as IHC Judge, vide notification dated 11.10.2018, upon the recommendations of the Supreme Judicial Council of Pakistan, under Article 209(6) of the Constitution.

The president approved the proposals of the Ministry of Law and Justice on the prime minister's advice.