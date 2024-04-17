Open Menu

US House Leader Faces Backlash Over Ukraine, Israel Aid Proposal

Faizan Hashmi Published April 17, 2024 | 10:10 AM

US House leader faces backlash over Ukraine, Israel aid proposal

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The fate of US aid to Ukraine hung in the balance Tuesday as House Speaker Mike Johnson faced potential revolt from within his Republican party over his complex plan to renew the long-delayed funding along with fresh assistance for Israel.

Johnson, who leads a razor-thin Republican majority, announced late Monday that his chamber would vote this week on separate aid bills for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security items, after stalling for months over pressure from his party's right-wing.

Several members of that faction quickly voiced outrage at the $95 billion plan and raised the prospect of triggering a vote on removing Johnson from his position -- as was done to his predecessor.

Far-right firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close ally of Donald Trump who opposes any compromise with Democrats, said Monday that she was undecided on triggering the so-called motion to vacate, but stated that Johnson's days were numbered.

"He's definitely not going to be speaker next Congress if we're lucky enough to have the majority," the Georgia representative told reporters.

Her Republican colleague Thomas Massie said Tuesday that he had decided to co-sponsor Greene's resolution, but also did not pledge to immediately trigger the procedure.

"He should pre-announce his resignation... so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker," Massie said on X.

When asked about the fresh revolt, Johnson told reporters on Tuesday: "I am not resigning."

Related Topics

Resolution Israel Ukraine Vote Trump Georgia Chamber Democrats Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2024

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over r ..

Venezuela shuts Ecuador diplomatic missions over raid

11 hours ago
 France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

France and Germany will slow eurozone down: IMF

11 hours ago
 UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West ..

UN to launch $2.8 bn global appeal for Gaza, West Bank

11 hours ago
 COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in va ..

COAS, Saudi FM discuss bilateral cooperation in various sectors

11 hours ago
Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

Big industry grows by 0.06 % in February 2024

11 hours ago
 PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: ..

PTI's plan to destroy national economy has failed: Senator Talal Chaudhry

11 hours ago
 Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

Fire at Copenhagen landmark 'under control'

11 hours ago
 Hub rally on April 28

Hub rally on April 28

11 hours ago
 Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of cl ..

Saudi delegation's visit to usher in new era of close cooperation: Prime Ministe ..

11 hours ago
 Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack ..

Erdogan says Netanyahu to blame for Iran's attack on Israel

11 hours ago

More Stories From World