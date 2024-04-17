US House leader faces backlash over Ukraine, Israel aid proposal

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The fate of US aid to Ukraine hung in the balance Tuesday as House Speaker Mike Johnson faced potential revolt from within his Republican party over his complex plan to renew the long-delayed funding along with fresh assistance for Israel.

Johnson, who leads a razor-thin Republican majority, announced late Monday that his chamber would vote this week on separate aid bills for Ukraine, Israel, and other national security items, after stalling for months over pressure from his party's right-wing.

Several members of that faction quickly voiced outrage at the $95 billion plan and raised the prospect of triggering a vote on removing Johnson from his position -- as was done to his predecessor.

Far-right firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene, a close ally of Donald Trump who opposes any compromise with Democrats, said Monday that she was undecided on triggering the so-called motion to vacate, but stated that Johnson's days were numbered.

"He's definitely not going to be speaker next Congress if we're lucky enough to have the majority," the Georgia representative told reporters.

Her Republican colleague Thomas Massie said Tuesday that he had decided to co-sponsor Greene's resolution, but also did not pledge to immediately trigger the procedure.

"He should pre-announce his resignation... so we can pick a new Speaker without ever being without a GOP Speaker," Massie said on X.

When asked about the fresh revolt, Johnson told reporters on Tuesday: "I am not resigning."