US House Speaker McCarthy Says Did Not Discuss Classified Documents With Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he did not discuss President Joe Biden's classified documents scandal with him during a meeting between them on the debt ceiling at the White House.

"I did not talk to (Biden) about the classified documents," McCarthy said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

McCarthy and Biden met to discuss raising the debt ceiling to avoid a looming default and address the US government's high spending-to-revenue ratio.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden's personal attorney announced that the US Justice Department conducted a search of the president's residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, but found no sensitive materials.

The search was conducted as part of a probe into potential mishandling of classified documents by Biden, following the discovery of sensitive materials at multiple locations, including a think-tank office and Biden's garage.

The US House Oversight Committee is also looking into Biden's handling of classified documents as it relates to their investigation into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, particularly Hunter Biden.