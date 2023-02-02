UrduPoint.com

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Did Not Discuss Classified Documents With Biden

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 03:20 AM

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Did Not Discuss Classified Documents With Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that he did not discuss President Joe Biden's classified documents scandal with him during a meeting between them on the debt ceiling at the White House.

"I did not talk to (Biden) about the classified documents," McCarthy said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

McCarthy and Biden met to discuss raising the debt ceiling to avoid a looming default and address the US government's high spending-to-revenue ratio.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden's personal attorney announced that the US Justice Department conducted a search of the president's residences in Rehoboth, Delaware, but found no sensitive materials.

The search was conducted as part of a probe into potential mishandling of classified documents by Biden, following the discovery of sensitive materials at multiple locations, including a think-tank office and Biden's garage.

The US House Oversight Committee is also looking into Biden's handling of classified documents as it relates to their investigation into potential influence peddling by the Biden family, particularly Hunter Biden.

Related Topics

Scandal White House Rehoboth Family Government

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

2 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.