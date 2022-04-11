UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions On 7 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2022 | 07:29 PM

US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

The United States has imposed a number of Balkans-related sanctions on 7 individuals and 1 entity, the US Treasury DEpartment announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The United States has imposed a number of Balkans-related sanctions on 7 individuals and 1 entity, the US Treasury DEpartment announced on Monday.

Among those targeted are Nikola Gruevski, who served as prime minister of Macedonia from 2006 until his resignation due to a US- and EU-supported regime change operation, and Svetozar Marovic, former deputy prime minister of Montenegro.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United States Macedonia From

Recent Stories

Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine ..

Netherlands Working With Germany to Supply Ukraine With Money, Weapons - Rutte

2 minutes ago
 Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccin ..

Japan Cancels Delivery of 40Mln AstraZeneca Vaccines - Health Ministry

3 minutes ago
 DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

DPR Forces Capture Mariupol Port - DPR Head

3 minutes ago
 Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - R ..

Putin-Nehammer Talks Conclude After 90 Minutes - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Spanish Foreign Minister Welcomes Putin-Nehammer T ..

Spanish Foreign Minister Welcomes Putin-Nehammer Talks Despite Having Low Expect ..

3 minutes ago
 Municipal Workers to Go on Strike in 2 More Finnis ..

Municipal Workers to Go on Strike in 2 More Finnish Cities - Trade Union

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.