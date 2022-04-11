US Imposes Balkans-Related Sanctions on 7 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

The United States has imposed a number of Balkans-related sanctions on 7 individuals and 1 entity, the US Treasury DEpartment announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) The United States has imposed a number of Balkans-related sanctions on 7 individuals and 1 entity, the US Treasury DEpartment announced on Monday.

Among those targeted are Nikola Gruevski, who served as prime minister of Macedonia from 2006 until his resignation due to a US- and EU-supported regime change operation, and Svetozar Marovic, former deputy prime minister of Montenegro.