US Imposes New Sanctions On Russian Entities, Vessels Linked To Nord Stream 2 - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Imposes New Sanctions on Russian Entities, Vessels Linked to Nord Stream 2 - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The US government has imposed sanctions against 13 Russian vessels and three entities linked to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the US Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on Friday.

The entities include Mortransservice, Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund as well as Russia's Marine Rescue Service. Among the sanctioned Russian vessels are Akademik Cherskiy, Vladislav Strizhov, Yury Topchev and Baltiskiy Issledovatel.

However, the Treasury Department said it authorized certain transactions with the Marine Rescue Service that are not related to the Nord Stream 2 or TurkStream projects.

"All transactions and activities prohibited by [the sanctions].

.. involving Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (MRS), or any entity in which MRS owns, directly or indirectly... that are not related to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, the TurkStream pipeline project, or any project that is a successor to either such project, are authorized," the Treasury Department said.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is 95 percent complete, is designed to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany. The project has been met with opposition from the Biden administration and some US lawmakers who have said the pipeline threatens European energy independence and US interests.

