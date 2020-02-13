US Imposes Nonproliferation Sanctions on 3 Russian Firms - Federal Register

The United States imposed nonproliferation sanctions against three Russian companies, a document published in the Federal Register revealed on Thursday

The targeted companies are Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise, Instrument Building Design Bureau in Tula and Scientific Production Association Mashinostroyeniya, the document said.

The sanctions also targeted six Chines firms: Baoding Shimaotong Enterprises Services Company Limited, Dandong Zhensheng Trade Co. Ltd., Gaobeidian Kaituo Precise Instrument Co.

Ltd, Shenzhen Tojoin Communications Technology Co. Ltd, Shenzhen Xiangu High-Tech Co. Ltd, Wuhan Sanjiang Import and Export Co. Ltd.

In addition, the US government sanctioned the Iraqi company Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada and the Turkish company Eren Carbon Graphite Industrial Trading Company, Ltd.

The document explained that the sanctions were imposed over a determination that a number of foreign persons have engaged in activities that warrant the imposition of measures pursuant to Section 3 of the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act.