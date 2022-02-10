UrduPoint.com

US Imposes Sanctions On 2 Ecuadorian, Mexican Cocaine Traffickers - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 09:46 PM

US Imposes Sanctions on 2 Ecuadorian, Mexican Cocaine Traffickers - Treasury

The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday announced in a press release that it has added a Mexican and an Ecuadorian national to its list of specially designated persons for engaging in illegal drug trafficking into the United States for the benefit of Mexican cartels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The US Department of the Treasury on Thursday announced in a press release that it has added a Mexican and an Ecuadorian national to its list of specially designated persons for engaging in illegal drug trafficking into the United States for the benefit of Mexican cartels.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Wilder Emilio Sanchez Farfan and Miguel Angel Valdez Ruiz pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14059 for materially contributing to the illicit activities of major Mexican cartels to traffic cocaine into the United States," the release said.

Sanchez Farfan, a national of Ecuador, is one of the most significant drug traffickers in the world today and a major cocaine supplier to the Sinaloa cartel, the release said.

He is responsible for transporting tons of cocaine from manufacturing sites in Colombia to Ecuador and from there to the United States via Central America and Mexico, it added.

Valdez Ruiz is one of Farfan's assistants who imports cocaine from Ecuador and serves as an intermediary with the Sinaola cartel leader Ismael Zambada Garcia, the release said.

The US law requires blocking of all properties and interests in property of designated persons, which remain under US control. The sanctions regime also prohibits Americans citizens from having transactions with them, according to the release.

Related Topics

World Traffic Valdez Ecuador United States Colombia Mexico All From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court issues notice to respondents on peti ..

Supreme Court issues notice to respondents on petition against tax exemption for ..

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Vaccine Mandate Demonstration Causes Traffic ..

Anti-Vaccine Mandate Demonstration Causes Traffic Disruptions at Ottawa Airport

3 minutes ago
 Top US, Belarusian Generals Talk to 'Reduce Miscal ..

Top US, Belarusian Generals Talk to 'Reduce Miscalculation' Amid Drills With Rus ..

3 minutes ago
 Farogh, Ahsan Boon discuss amendments in Criminal ..

Farogh, Ahsan Boon discuss amendments in Criminal Law

4 minutes ago
 Governor directs for new delimitation as per law, ..

Governor directs for new delimitation as per law, basis on equality of populatio ..

9 minutes ago
 Senate body passes 'the Allied Health Professional ..

Senate body passes 'the Allied Health Professionals Council Bill 2021'

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>