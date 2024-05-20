Uncertain Future For Thousands After Deadly Brazil Floods
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Porto Alegre, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Rafael Adriano Peres could hardly move as he lay on a mattress in a refuge center in Porto Alegre, after being hit by a car when historic floods swept southern Brazil this month.
The 35-year-old suffered two broken ribs but couldn't return home from hospital as water had filled the property he shares with his wife.
"We don't know what tomorrow will bring. We have to start from scratch," said Peres, who worked in waste management in Porto Alegre which is now largely submerged after the Guaiba River burst its banks.
Surrounded by a mountain of donated clothes and toys, almost 800 people were staying in this large hangar Sunday in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul.
The state has been gripped by a climate catastrophe for almost three weeks which has killed more than 150 people and left around 100 missing.
Some people plan to return to their homes once the high waters subside but others like 50-year-old Marcia Beatriz Leal, who has suffered three floods, have already given up that hope.
"You fight to get it all back and then it's gone again," said Leal, who lived in a rented home in the flood-hit town of Estrela.
She spoke to AFP with her seven-year-old son Pietro and her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease, sleeping next to her.
Leal, who makes clothes for pets, said she felt better after crying at a talk in the shelter organized by the city council's mental health service.
She hopes to move to another area with her mother and son, hopefully sheltered from increasingly intense rains in the region that scientists say are linked to climate change and the El Nino weather pattern.
"This is nature giving back to us what we do to it," Leal said.
Huddling in colorful blankets next to Leal, Peres agreed: "It's human beings who are destroying our planet. It's only going to get worse."
He worries other cities in Brazil could face similar flooding, pointing out his concerns in particular about deforestation in the Amazon.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
More Stories From World
-
Blinken congratulates Taiwan's Lai on inauguration as president22 minutes ago
-
Pacers shoot down Knicks to reach NBA Eastern Conference finals42 minutes ago
-
Deadly strikes hit Gaza as US envoy visits Israel42 minutes ago
-
UN Chief deplores mob attacks against Pakistani & other foreign students in Bishkek1 hour ago
-
Uncertain future for thousands after deadly Brazil floods1 hour ago
-
Spain recalls its ambassador to Argentina over 'insult'7 hours ago
-
Cannes film follows Egypt feminists on brink of adulthood7 hours ago
-
Saudi king treated for lung infection: statement8 hours ago
-
Saudi, Qatar offer Iran any help needed in Raisi helicopter search10 hours ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan offers Iran 'all necessary support' in Raisi search10 hours ago
-
UN Chief deplores mob attacks against Pakistani & other foreign students in Bishkek10 hours ago
-
Hyderabad finish second after last IPL league match washed out10 hours ago